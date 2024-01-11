KN Nehru hands appointment order for govt job to kin of deceased

CHENNAI: State Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, K N Nehru recently handed over the appointment order for a government job to J Kannan, son of the deceased sanitary inspector D Jayapalmoorthi.

Also, a relief aid of Rs 10 lakh was sent to the bank account of Jayapalmoorthi's wife J Maheswari on January 10, 2024.

Jayapalmoorthi, (50) a sanitary inspector of Rajapalayam municipality died in a road accident near Vikravandi in Villupuram district while travelling to Chennai to help in relief and rescue operations during cyclone Michaung on December 5, 2023.

While Jayapalmoorthi died on the spot, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of the deceased and to provide a government job on a compassionate basis to his heir.

Based on the CM's announcement, Minister KN Nehru on January 5, delivered an appointment order to J Kannan, son of D Jayapalmoorthi, appointing him as a Service Inspector at the Rajapalayam municipality.