KMUT website reportedly crashes on day one of appeal

CHENNAI: The newly launched website of Kalaignar Magazhir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme on Tuesday reportedly 'crashed' after applicants attempted to access it in large numbers on the first day of the appeal of their applications.

The state government advised the women applicants, whose applications for the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium scheme were rejected for various reasons, to appeal against the rejection in receipt of the SMSes sent to them on Monday, September 18.

The rejected applicants were advised to move an appeal within 30 days from the date of receipt of the SMS stating the reason for the rejection.

The government also launched a new website -- www.kmut.tn.gov.in on Monday to enable the applicants to learn the status of their application.

Accordingly, women who considered themselves eligible for the scheme queued up online to register and ascertain the reason for the rejection of their application.

The site was down briefly on Tuesday morning owing to the enormity of traffic.

According to government sources with knowledge of the development, the technical glitch caused due to overwhelming traffic was attended immediately, and the site went live shortly thereafter.