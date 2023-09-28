KMUT rejection review reveals misuse of Aadhaar/PAN card

VELLORE: In a new twist to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme implementation, women working as daily laborers in hotels and rolling beedi in Vellore district were rejected for reportedly operating GST-enabled companies, which paid taxes to the government.

Sources said that 11 women in Gudiyattam town, mostly from the Chittoor gate and Khaderpet areas, and another 2 in Pernambut 20 km away, were declared not eligible for the scheme in the first round. They appealed against the decision, but were shocked when revenue officials in Gudiyattam and Pernambut told them that they were income tax payers and that they should only contact I-T officials for further clarification.

When the affected women approached Gudiyattam tax office, they were told that what the revenue officials said was true as there were companies operating in their names at locations like Chennai and Krishnagiri and that they were all I-T assesses. Shocked, the women are now in a quandary.

Discreet enquiries revealed that all the women had handed over their Aadhaar cards to a local woman, who claimed herself to be a member of the unorganised workers welfare board. “She collected our Aadhaar and PAN cards saying that we will be provided various loans, including KMUT and other benefits extended by the government,” an affected woman said. “However, till date we never got any of the promised benefits,” another affected woman averred on condition of anonymity.

Understanding now that their Aadhaar had been misused by others, the women are at their wits end as to whom to approach to ensure they get KMUT benefits. They also demand action against those who misused their names and Aadhar/PAN cards.