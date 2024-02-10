KMDK invited to Arivalayam for seat sharing talks on Feb 12

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK, which leads the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, is understood to have invited another alliance partner, KMDK for seat shearing negotiations for the ensuing Parliamentary polls.

According to DMK sources, the DMK seat negotiation committee chaired by its treasurer T R Baalu has invited MLA Eswaran led KMDK (Kongu Nadu Makkal Desiya Katchi) for seat sharing talks on February 12. The KMDK, which has been one of the loyal allies of the DMK since the last Lok Sabha poll, has one MP now. A K. P Chinnaraj was elected from Namakkal in DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol in 2019.

It has been reliably learnt that the KMDK would seek a seat more from the DMK, and, in the worst case scenario, settle for one seat of its choice in the event of the Dravidian major standing its ground.

The KMDK is understood to be eyeing the sitting Namakkal seat or Erode.

If sources are to be believed, the KMDK, an unrecognised political party, could also insist on contesting in its own symbol in this Parliamentary election.

Sitting Erode MP Ganeshamoorthy of Vaiko's MDMK who also contested in DMK's symbol in 2019 could most likely 'forfeit' his seat to the Dravidian major which seems adamant not to allot the seat to allies this time.

The DMK could likely exploit the ambition of Durai Vaiyapuri of MDMK to 'retain' Erode ticket.

The DMK has already held the first round of talks with Congress, Left parties and MDMK.

The DMK has yet to open negotiations with the VCK, one of its allies with a field presence and electioneering energy.