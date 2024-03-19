KMDK fields Suriamoorthi in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has announced S Suriamoorthi as its candidate in the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.A native of Sivagiri in Kodumudi block, Suriamoorthi, 51, is involved in farming and construction work.

He had contested unsuccessfully in the Assembly polls in Modakurichi in 2001, in Vellakoil in 2006 and again in Modakurichi in 2016 as KMDK candidate.He joined KMDK in 2007 and holds the post of youth wing secretary over the last seven years.

KMDK’s general secretary ER Eswaran, who announced his candidature, told reporters that the DMK and its alliance parties will win all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.Suriamoorthi will contest on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol in Namakkal.