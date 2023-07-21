Begin typing your search...

KKSSR acquitted in disproportionate assets case by Virudhunagarcourt

During the 2006-DMK regime, Ramachandran held ministerial portfolios of Health and Backward Classes Welfare

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-20 22:30:41.0  )
MADURAI: KKSSR Ramachandran, who is currently the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, was acquitted on Thursday by Virudhunagar Principal Sessions Court in a disproportionate assets case filed against him and family members during the AIADMK regime.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Virudhunagar registered a case in December 2011 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ramachandran on the alleged amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the 2006-DMK regime, Ramachandran held ministerial portfolios of Health and Backward Classes Welfare. The DVAC filed a charge sheet and final report in 2012 against Ramachandran, his wife Adhilakshmi and Shanmugamoorthy, a close aide of Ramachandran.

All the three including Ramachandran were acquitted of such charges, sources said.

Tamil NaduKKSSR RamachandranHealth and Backward Classes WelfareVirudhunagar Principal Sessions Court2006-DMK regimewealth disproportionate
DTNEXT Bureau

