KKSSR acquitted in disproportionate assets case by Virudhunagarcourt

MADURAI: KKSSR Ramachandran, who is currently the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, was acquitted on Thursday by Virudhunagar Principal Sessions Court in a disproportionate assets case filed against him and family members during the AIADMK regime.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Virudhunagar registered a case in December 2011 under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ramachandran on the alleged amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the 2006-DMK regime, Ramachandran held ministerial portfolios of Health and Backward Classes Welfare. The DVAC filed a charge sheet and final report in 2012 against Ramachandran, his wife Adhilakshmi and Shanmugamoorthy, a close aide of Ramachandran.

All the three including Ramachandran were acquitted of such charges, sources said.