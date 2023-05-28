KKNPP launches health care services for residents within 16-km radius

MADURAI: The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district has launched a range of health care services for residents within a 16-kilometer radius over the course of this year.

As of January, a mobile clinic has been operational on a monthly rotation basis for the past few months, benefiting 19 nearby village panchayats.

The project is set to continue for another two years, with a total cost of Rs. 138.38 lakh. In addition, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, in collaboration with Aravind Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli, has organized free eye screening camps for the public. Of the 19 village panchayats, 11 have successfully benefited from the camps so far.

Throughout these camps, a total of 2396 people have been screened, of which 1297 received spectacles and 136 underwent cataract surgery. Furthermore, 181 students from government and aided schools have been screened, with 36 being provided with spectacles.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s health care initiatives have even led to a successful surgery for one student who was identified with “Limbal Dermoid” in his left eye.