Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant documents leaked; no risk to safety: NPCIL

Reacting to the development, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) said no drawings, data or information related to nuclear safety or nuclear security systems had been compromised.

The leaked documents allegedly include blueprints and suppliers, said leading news agency Reuters which first reported the matter, adding that the ransomware group, World Leaks, claimed that the information was part of the more than 8.50 lakh documents that it obtained through hacking the Reliance Anil Ambani group.

The company, which is one of the contractors of the plant, told the news agency that there was a partial data breach from a third-party service provider that it has engaged, and added that the Indian government has been kept in the loop.