KISEM crosses 500 industrial energy audits, expands network to 10 IIT centres

The initiative has completed 509 energy audits across 30 industrial sectors, helping Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises achieve annual savings of Rs 96 crore while cutting greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1.23 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

With the addition of new centres at IIT Kanpur, IIT Jodhpur and IIT Kharagpur under Phase 3, the programme has now expanded into a pan-India network spanning 10 IITs.

The programme has issued 5,850 energy-efficiency recommendations, which, if fully implemented, could unlock an additional annual saving of Rs 404 crore for industries, according to officials.