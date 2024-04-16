Kin seeks help to trace Kumari fisherman missing off Guj coast

MADURAI: The aggrieved family of a 51-year old fisherman in Chinnathurai, Kanniyakumari district, on Monday sought the intervention of authorities to help trace and rescue the fisherman, who went missing at sea.

A Christin, the fisherman was found missing while fishing in the deep sea off Porbandar in Gujarat on April 21.

Christin was among eleven fellow fishermen who ventured into sea off Kochi on April 5 by a mechanised boat ‘FELAXIYA’, bearing registration ‘IND- TN-15-MM-5386’ owned by M Austin Jose, Chinnathurai, Thoothoor post, Kanniyakumari.

As per report from the boat owner, he was also in the boat and it is believed that Christin was missing since April 12 at 8.45 pm, approximately.

The issue was taken to the attention of P Justin Antony, president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), Kanniyakumari seeking the intervention of authorities to rescue the missing fisherman.

Antony said letters were forwarded to authorities of central and state governments requesting their help to trace the missing fisherman, who’s the sole breadwinner of the whole family. His wife Sheela, three daughters and a son are left helpless, he said.

According to a statement, the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sajag on deployment was directed to launch a search for the missing fisherman and undertake surface search while transmitting through the area.

The ICGS C-156, on routine patrol, was diverted to carry out extensive search in area C-445/C-161 directed to undertake search for the missing fisherman during the deployment.