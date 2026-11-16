Kin seek probe into insurance fraud allegation; CB-CID slaps summons on cops

MADURAI: Even as the CB-CID on Sunday issued summons to three suspended police personnel, including Chekkanurani inspector M Muthu Kumar, in connection with the alleged suicide of Theni driver R Balakrishnan inside the police station, the family reiterated their charge of custodial killing, claiming that an insurance fraud plot was foisted by truck owners, involving crores worth of cardamom consignment.
Balakrishnan’s family members refused to accept his body, seeking the arrest of the police personnel and to bring the consignment owners and the delivery company allegedly involved in the insurance fraud into the probe. The family claim they saw signs of custodial torture on Balakrishnan.
“I found injuries on my father’s left hand, and the marks on the back of his body resembled injuries from a lathi assault. When he came home on November 12 after attending the inquiry, he vomited and told us the police had assaulted him,” claimed Vikash (17), the deceased’s son, who is studying at a college in Coimbatore. A three-member team of doctors conducted the autopsy on Saturday in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Anand Raj.
Balakrishnan’s wife, Sudha, reiterated that police kept him in illegal custody and tried to falsely implicate him in the case to help the consignment owners claim the insurance amount.
However, the police maintained that Balakrishnan was not tortured in custody and that an examination of the CCTV footage shows him entering the restroom.
Police released a selective clip from the CCTV footage from Chekkanurani police station (November 14, 2026) showing Balakrishnan walking to the restroom in a drooped posture. Judicial Magistrate Anand Raj visited the police station on Sunday morning and conducted an inquiry with the police personnel there.
Meanwhile, Balakrishnan's relatives staged a protest outside the hospital. Sudha alleged that the delivery company, for which Balakrishnan worked as a driver, loaded bags of groundnut along with the cardamom to make a trumped-up insurance claim. “My husband informed me about this. The police must probe this angle,” she said.
As per police records, in the wee hours of November 3, Balakrishnan was transporting parcels and cardamom in a sealed container truck from Thevaram to Madurai when the vehicle caught fire near Valandur Tank Bund, destroying the goods on board. He lodged a complaint, and Valandur police registered a case for an accidental fire.
However, the delivery company’s manager filed a separate complaint with the Madurai Superintendent of Police on November 5, alleging that 67 of 162 cardamom sacks, worth Rs 2.56 crore, went missing from the vehicle during the fire. The company also claimed that the two GPS devices in the vehicle had been tampered with before the fire.
Normally, the vehicle reaches its destination from Thevaram within two hours, but on the day of the incident it took nearly five hours before it caught fire, the complaint said.
The Chekkanurani inspector then conducted an inquiry with both parties, and on November 14, Balakrishnan was asked to stay at the station to examine CCTV footage related to the case.
However, family members strongly contest this version, claiming that the cops were part of a plot in the insurance claim, alleging that such pressure led to custodial torture and eventual death passed off as suicide.