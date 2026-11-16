Kin seek probe into insurance fraud allegation; CB-CID slaps summons on cops

Police released a selective clip from the CCTV footage from Chekkanurani police station (November 14, 2026) showing Balakrishnan walking to the restroom in a drooped posture. Judicial Magistrate Anand Raj visited the police station on Sunday morning and conducted an inquiry with the police personnel there.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan's relatives staged a protest outside the hospital. Sudha alleged that the delivery company, for which Balakrishnan worked as a driver, loaded bags of groundnut along with the cardamom to make a trumped-up insurance claim. “My husband informed me about this. The police must probe this angle,” she said.

As per police records, in the wee hours of November 3, Balakrishnan was transporting parcels and cardamom in a sealed container truck from Thevaram to Madurai when the vehicle caught fire near Valandur Tank Bund, destroying the goods on board. He lodged a complaint, and Valandur police registered a case for an accidental fire.

However, the delivery company’s manager filed a separate complaint with the Madurai Superintendent of Police on November 5, alleging that 67 of 162 cardamom sacks, worth Rs 2.56 crore, went missing from the vehicle during the fire. The company also claimed that the two GPS devices in the vehicle had been tampered with before the fire.

Normally, the vehicle reaches its destination from Thevaram within two hours, but on the day of the incident it took nearly five hours before it caught fire, the complaint said.

The Chekkanurani inspector then conducted an inquiry with both parties, and on November 14, Balakrishnan was asked to stay at the station to examine CCTV footage related to the case.

However, family members strongly contest this version, claiming that the cops were part of a plot in the insurance claim, alleging that such pressure led to custodial torture and eventual death passed off as suicide.