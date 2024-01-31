Kin protest against HM over Class 12 girl suicide

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 girl from Government Higher Secondary School committed suicide reportedly after the headmistress denied permission to take part in the sport event. Her kin staged a roadblock on Tuesday while the headmistress denied the charges and claimed that the girl could have committed suicide for some personal issues.

Neevika (16), pursuing Class 12 at Peravurani Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, a volleyball player, had participated in the state level competitions. However, a couple of days ago, the headmistress of the school Dhanalakshmi had reportedly scolded her for taking part in the games and this had reportedly hurt the girl.

On January 26, a frustrated Neevika committed suicide and her relatives, who claimed that she had committed suicide after the headmistress scolded her, assembled at the Peravurani Main Road on Tuesday and resorted to a roadblock.

Deputy Tahsildar Subramanian, Education Department officials and the police held talks with the agitating people, but they continued their protest.

Later, Tahsildar Deivanai, DEO Govindaraj and other officials held talks with the agitating people at Peravurani taluk office. Upon assurance by the officials on proper investigation and the subsequent action, they withdrew their protest.

Denying the charges, headmistress Dhanalakshmi told reporters that she is ready for any inquiry.