Kin protest after 14-year-old dies following coma in Theni

The protesters, who refused to receive the boy’s body, staged the blockade on the Theni-Madurai highway in front of the government medical college hospital. The protest briefly affected traffic in the area.

Police from K Vilakku station held talks with the protesters and persuaded them to withdraw the agitation. The family members and lawyers later went to the district Collectorate and submitted their demands.

They sought stringent action against the doctors who allegedly provided wrong treatment to the boy, compensation for his family and a government job for one of his family members.