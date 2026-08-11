Kin protest after 14-year-old dies following coma in Theni

THENI: Relatives and lawyers of a 14-year-old boy who died after remaining in a coma for more than 60 days staged a road blockade outside the Theni Government Medical College Hospital, alleging that wrong treatment at Periyakulam Government Hospital led to his condition and death.
The protesters, who refused to receive the boy’s body, staged the blockade on the Theni-Madurai highway in front of the government medical college hospital. The protest briefly affected traffic in the area.
Police from K Vilakku station held talks with the protesters and persuaded them to withdraw the agitation. The family members and lawyers later went to the district Collectorate and submitted their demands.
They sought stringent action against the doctors who allegedly provided wrong treatment to the boy, compensation for his family and a government job for one of his family members.
The deceased was identified as Nivas Kumar (14), son of Sudha of Saruthupatti near Periyakulam in Theni district.
According to the family, Nivas Kumar was admitted to the Periyakulam Government Hospital on June 2 after he developed severe cold and fever. Doctors who examined him reportedly said that he had a growth in his nose and advised an endoscopy procedure to remove it.
The family alleged that during the procedure, a tube that was supposed to be inserted through the airway was instead inserted through the food pipe. They claimed that the boy’s condition deteriorated following the procedure.
He was subsequently shifted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment and admitted to the intensive care unit. He remained unconscious and in a coma for more than 60 days, according to the report.
Nivas Kumar died on Monday after his condition failed to improve, the report said.
Following his death, the family submitted a petition to the Theni district Superintendent of Police seeking action in connection with the incident.