Kin of brain-dead IT employee donates his organs to 5 persons

CHENNAI: The family of a 24-year-old IT employee, Manikanda Prabhu, has donated his organs to five people.

Manikanda Prabhu of Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar met with an accident on July 22 (Saturday) around 10.45 pm at Parapatti and was admitted to Srivilliputhur Government Hospital for treatment. Later, for further treatment, his family admitted him to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai on July 23

Necessary tests for brain function were performed as per the recommendation of the treating team of the hospital. On completion of tests and examination, doctors confirmed that his brain is permanently inactive/dead in the late hours on July 24. Other organs of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver, were functioning well despite the loss of brain function.

Patients with this condition are referred to as "brain dead" by medical professionals. The medical team explained Manikanda Prabhu's condition to his family. Members of his family had come forward generously and agreed to the donation of organs for transplantation, who were fighting for their lives to be saved.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital authorities requested the government authorities for permission to harvest the organs from the brain-dead patient (Manikanda Prabhu) by phone and email and the Tamil Nadu government gave legal authorization to do the same understanding the urgency. Perayoor Police Station has also given early clearance for harvesting his organs.

On July 25, the procedure of harvesting the organs was successfully conducted by the medical team of Meenakshi Mission Hospital. A kidney and liver are transplanted to patients, who are being treated at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital in Madurai. Another kidney of his is taken to a KMC in Trichy and his heart and lungs are taken to MGM Healthcare, Chennai by flight, while his cornea is taken to Aravind Eye Hospital Madurai.

Meenakshi Mission Hospital ambulance carried Manikanda Prabhu's heart and lungs and left the hospital at 7.20 am and reached the Madurai airport in 15 minutes.

The hospital authorities thanked the family members of Manikanda Prabhu, who had agreed generously to donate his organs. The hospital also thanked the police for facilitating the ambulance to go from the hospital to the airport without any traffic congestion.