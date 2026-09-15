Kin of 49 Tamils missing in Nepal seek answers from State

The 49 had travelled through Mahadev Kailash Yatra Agency in Chromepet, and there has been no information about them since the disaster.

Balu, a relative of one of the missing persons, said the families had been waiting for a proper response from the authorities for the past 20 days. Even after DNA samples were collected from relatives, no official announcement has been made so far, he noted.

Balu urged the authorities to expand the search beyond Nepal and look for the missing persons in China as well.

Arundhathi, the wife of a missing pilgrim, said she has not received any information about her husband even after 20 days since he left for Nepal. "I don’t know whether or not I should continue wearing the ‘pottu’. I am waiting for some decision or information," she said, urging the authorities to take immediate action instead of delaying the matter.