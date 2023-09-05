Kin cry foul over death of Ariyalur girl

TIRUCHY: Kin of a young woman who died suspiciously refused to accept the body and staged a protest in Ariyalur on Monday demanding a detailed investigation. V Nadiya (30), has been living along with her six-year-old son at Devanur near Jayankondam after the demise of her husband Velmurugan.

Nadiya, who was working as an agriculture coolie was found hanging dead in her house on Monday. Soon the neighbours passed on the information to the Jayankondam police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Jayankondam GH.

The police registered a case and inquired about the son of the deceased in which he told the police that two unidentified persons came to the house on Sunday night and she they reportedly had an argument.

Meanwhile, the kin of Nadiya refused to accept the body and staged a protest in front of the hospital. The police held talks with the agitating family members and they dispersed upon the assurance by the police.