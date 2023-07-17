Kin allege torture by cops after man dies

MADURAI: Enraged over the death of a 33-year-old construction worker Vedan, his relatives at Seelnayakanpatti near Usilampatti, Madurai district on Sunday have sought action against the police alleging torture as the cause of his death.

However, police sources have denied saying Vedan was a drunkard and died of chest pain. Madurai SP Shiva Prasad said also said that Vedan died due to cardiac issues and police station CCTV footages shows no assault on the victim.

Usilampatti DSP C Nallu said Vedan on Saturday night near M Kallupatti was picked up by police on suspicion. After inquiring, the police found Vedan was a native of Mela Achampatti, Viruveedu, Dindigul district, but lived with is mother-in-law at Seelnayakanpatti. Police took his fingerprints before being freed at around 2 am. Vedan walked 3km to reach his house at Seelnayakanpatti and slept. However, at around 8.30 am, police were informed of his death.

Based on a complaint, Elumalai police filed a case and sent the body to Rajaji Hospital, Madurai for post-mortem. However, the DSP clarified that there was no external injury on his body.