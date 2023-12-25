Kilambakkam bus terminus to be functional by Tamil New Year: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P K Sekarbabu assured that the new terminus in Kilambakkam will come into operation by Tamil New Year.

"The new bus stand will be inaugurated to ensure the passengers use the facility for Tamil New Year. The bus stand will be opened by the Chief Minister," Sekarbabu said after inspecting the bus stand on Monday, along with MSME Minister TM Anbarasan.

He added that the bus stand has been constructed at Rs. 400 crore and works to provide all the facilities have been completed.

"Earlier, there was a plan to open the facility 2-3 months ago. But, due to rainwater inundation, the opening was postponed due to the construction of stormwater drains. Those works are also completed," he said.

Constructed on 86 acres of land, as many as 2,310 buses, including 40 omni buses, will be operated every day. It has been estimated that around 1 lakh people use the bus stand daily. Also, a suburban railway station and a skywalk have been planned to link the bus stand.

"The bus stand was designed without proper planning during the previous regime, which has caused the delay. After the new government took over, required infrastructure was created," he said