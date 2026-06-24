Kids breakthrough generations of bondage with education

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been constantly reporting people from vulnerable communities rescued from bonded labour. And, often, the major factor driving people, especially from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities, to venture into bondage is a lack of education and employment. But, over the years, the change is visible among people, especially among those who had been rescued from bondage.
Several children of bonded labourers completed their school education this year and are pursuing higher education, while many others continue their studies.
Jagadesan (33) hails from Kilambakkam village near Sevvapet in Tiruvallur. For three generations, his family has lived under the oppressive system of bonded labour, working at a rice mill. His grandfather, father, and eventually Jagadesan himself were trapped in a cycle of servitude that seemed impossible to escape.
“My father’s health deteriorated while we were already trapped in this form of slavery. During that difficult period, my mother borrowed Rs 3,000, which pushed us to bonded labour,” he recalled.
Today, Jagadesan has built a life of dignity and hope for his family. His elder son, Vignesh, completed Class 12 this year and joined a government arts college in Tiruttani. His younger son, Yuvaraj, completed Class 10, and his daughter, Jayalakshmi, is in Class 7.
“From generations of bondage to a future shaped by education and opportunity, I hope my children continue their education and study well, something that I could not have seen for myself,” he added.
Likewise, Anthony, a son of rescued bonded labourers, Arumugam and Lakshmi, studied at a government school in Cheyur of Chengalpattu. The family was rescued in 2008, and despite the daily struggles, Anthony was determined to complete his education and become an IPS officer.
Santhosh, a son of Pachaiappan and Selvi (another rescued couple from a rice mill), struggled hard to complete school this year. Both Anthony and Santhosh have enrolled for undergraduate degrees at a government arts college in Tondiarpet.
Similarly, Kannan, who believes education is essential for his people to overcome poverty and escape bondage, was born at a rice mill where his parents were enslaved. Set to join a government college in Tiruvannamalai, Kannan aims to help fellow survivors.
Kandasamy Krishnan, convener of National Adivasi Solidarity Council (NASC), attributed illiteracy as the major factor contributing to bonded labour. “More than seven children (as per reports) from bonded labour families have completed school education this year, which is a major feat. These children have broken the burden carried by their families for generations. This is not a simple feat as all these children grew up deprived of healthy childhood, support, environment, food, and care,” he explained. “Inspired by these children performing well at school, NASC was able to prevent many kids from dropping out. This clearly reflects the life-changing impact of rehabilitation work in the lives of rescued labourers. It’s also a powerful example of how timely intervention, continuous support, and compassionate rehabilitation can transform lives.”
Commenting further, PM Saravanan, a retired additional commissioner of the Labour Department, pointed to a significant factor of enabling the required economic support to ward off bonded labour in society. “Tamil Nadu has been reporting and actively working to curb bonded labourers. Additionally, work is also being done to ensure re-bondage is prevented. In the case of children, they are enrolled in school under Samagra Shiksha (SS) by the Police, Revenue, and Labour departments. With the help of stakeholders, working solely against bonded labour, it’s also ensured that children remain in school to complete their education,” he opined.
The family was rescued in 2008, and despite the daily struggles, Anthony was determined to complete his education and become an IPS officer