Kids breakthrough generations of bondage with education

“My father’s health deteriorated while we were already trapped in this form of slavery. During that difficult period, my mother borrowed Rs 3,000, which pushed us to bonded labour,” he recalled.

Today, Jagadesan has built a life of dignity and hope for his family. His elder son, Vignesh, completed Class 12 this year and joined a government arts college in Tiruttani. His younger son, Yuvaraj, completed Class 10, and his daughter, Jayalakshmi, is in Class 7.

“From generations of bondage to a future shaped by education and opportunity, I hope my children continue their education and study well, something that I could not have seen for myself,” he added.