Kids among 10 hurt by stray dogs in Tirupur

In the latest incident on Friday, a five-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing in front of her house in Rakkiyapalayam. According to sources, the dog suddenly charged towards the child, prompting her to run in panic towards her home. However, before she could reach safety, the dog pounced on her and bit her repeatedly.

Hearing her cries for help, the girl’s parents rushed out of the house and rescued her. The child, who suffered multiple bite wounds, was immediately taken to the Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.