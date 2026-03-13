Kids among 10 hurt by stray dogs in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: At least ten people, including children, have been injured in a series of stray dog attacks reported over the past three days in Tirupur, raising serious concerns among residents about the growing stray dog menace.
In the latest incident on Friday, a five-year-old girl sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing in front of her house in Rakkiyapalayam. According to sources, the dog suddenly charged towards the child, prompting her to run in panic towards her home. However, before she could reach safety, the dog pounced on her and bit her repeatedly.
Hearing her cries for help, the girl’s parents rushed out of the house and rescued her. The child, who suffered multiple bite wounds, was immediately taken to the Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
The disturbing incident, captured on a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood, has since been widely circulated on social media.
Residents say stray dogs, which earlier targeted poultry and livestock, are now increasingly attacking people. In another recent incident, a pack of stray dogs chased and bit women and elderly residents who were out on a morning walk in the VGV and Senthil Nagar areas.
Similarly, at Mahalakshmi Nagar, four boys were bitten by stray dogs while playing on the street. The victims sustained injuries to their hands, legs, face and back, while one of the boys suffered a bite on his lip. An elderly woman who was washing clothes nearby was also injured during the attack.
Following the spate of incidents, residents have urged the Tirupur City Municipal Corporation to take urgent and effective steps to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of the public.