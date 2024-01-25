Kid loses vision as hurled cane hits eye; Teacher held

COIMBATORE: Police arrested a government school teacher in Salem after a Class 5 girl lost her eyesight when he hurled a cane at her.

According to police, M Thirumurugavel, headmaster of Primary Union School in Thalaivasal had thrown the cane targeting another student as she couldn’t answer his questions during class hours.

“But the stick hit the victim Gangaiammal, 10, who was sitting nearby, on her left eye on 21 December last year. She was immediately taken to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) for first aid. Despite the PHC doctors having insisted on taking the girl for further treatment at a hospital, the teachers had asked her to lie down in class and she was dropped at home in the evening.

The girl was taken to many private hospitals in Salem as well as in Madurai. However, the doctors told the parents that the girl had lost eyesight and it may be difficult to regain vision.

It is to be noted that the headmaster also abused R Kumar, the girl’s father on caste terms when he questioned the teacher regarding his unmindful act. The Thalaivasal police arrested the teacher on Wednesday under the SC/ST Act and also under IPC section 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons.