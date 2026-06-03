Khushbu, Sundar C invite CM Vijay to daughter’s wedding

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Khushbu described it as a special and memorable day for the family. She said she, along with Avantika's fiance Shravan Srinivasan, she met Vijay at his residence and handed over the wedding invitation in person.

Khushbu said every meeting with Vijay fills the family with pride and happiness. She added that the children were delighted to meet him and that despite his busy schedule, he welcomed them warmly with affection and a pleasant smile.