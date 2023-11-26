Khelo India Youth Games to be held in TN from January 19

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that the national level Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy from January 19, 2024 to January 31.

"Tamil Nadu is set to feature in the team games for Basketball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Hockey and Football and as such, will hold selection trials from November 30 to December 2 in Chennai. About 5,000 athletes are expected to participate in these competitions. Athletes, both male and female, will be chosen to represent Tamil Nadu based on their exceptional performance, " reads the statement issued by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

"To be eligible for participation, athletes must be born on or after January 1, 2005. The age verification process requires the submission of either Aadhaar card or Passport, Matriculate Certificate (SSLC/X Std), or a Birth Certificate issued at least five years ago, on or before January 1, 2023, by the Municipal Corporation or Gram Panchayat. All the eligible sports persons are invited to take part in the selection trials, " it added.

The selection trial for Basketball and Football will be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 1 and 2.

The selection trial for Kabaddi and Kho-Kho will be held in District Sports Complex, Nehru Park in Chennai on November 30 and December 1.

The selection trial for Volleyball and Hockey will be held in MRK, Hockey Stadium in Chennai on November 30 and December 1.

Notably, this year, Silambam was included in the Khelo India Youth Games as a Demo Game.

Selected athletes will receive suitable training from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu to enhance their skills and capabilities in the respective sports disciplines.