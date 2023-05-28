Khelo India in TN: CM’s big thanks to PM

CHENNAI: Burying political differences, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to host Khelo India 2023. The games would be conducted in a befitting grandeur, like when the State organised the 44th Chess Olympiad and would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, CM Stalin said.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the Chief Minister said, “I thank Hon’ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills.”

He added, “As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality.”

“It’s a welcome move. The Khelo India tournament has been gaining prominence in recent times. It is Prime Minister Modi’s pet project and the sports infrastructure in TN will get a facelift. It will also inspire school students to take up sports because the events will be covered live on television,” said TN Raghu, sports commentator, regularly covering Khelo India.

“Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had already announced mini stadiums and district-wise tournaments for budding athletes. Now with both the State and the Centre organising several sports events in sequence, this will be a boost for TN students who want to excel in sports,” said Egmore constituency MLA I Paranthaman. “Further the football stadiums and hockey stadiums are located in my Egmore constituency and this will enthral the local youngsters in Chennai to participate in sports activities,” the MLA opined.