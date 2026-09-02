Khadi to sell linen dhotis, sarees for Diwali in Tamil Nadu

Replying to DMDK MLA Premallatha Vijayakant during the debate on the demands for grants for his department, Balaji said the Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi Department would promote the products and begin selling them before the festival.

The minister also said weaving wages for sarees and dhotis supplied under the government's welfare schemes had been enhanced. The wage for a saree had been raised from Rs 178.36 to Rs 203.86 and that for a dhoti from Rs 151.71 to Rs 166.26, he said.

He said Cooptex showrooms in Cuddalore and Vriddhachalam would be renovated soon. Free eye check-up camps would be organised for weavers aged above 50, with spectacles provided to eligible beneficiaries, he added.