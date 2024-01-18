K’giri man dies during bid to flee raging bull

COIMBATORE: In a freak incident, an elderly man, who was among the crowd of spectators to watch a bull race, died in a fatal fall when one of the bulls came charging at the people in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by police as Ramamurthy (62), a farmer, took to his heels when a bull ran amok and came towards the spectators in Modikuppam village.

He however lost balance and fell down, while suffering a severe head injury. He was then rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.