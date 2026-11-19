TIRUCHY: In a development in the case related to the assault of a three-year-old kindergarten student at a private school in Tiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur police on Thursday arrested the caretaker, while the teacher went absconding.
A three-year-old boy was tied up and beaten for being naughty in the classroom on Wednesday. Based on the CCTV footage from the classroom, the private school administration lodged a complaint against the KG teacher and the caretaker.
The complaint was lodged with the Tiruthuraipoondi police after the parents found injuries on his hands and took the issue to the school administration.
The police, who registered a case under three sections, arrested the caretaker Selvi while the teacher Pakkialakshmi had reportedly gone absconding. The police said that they are searching for the teacher, while the school administration has initiated disciplinary action against the teacher and the caretaker.