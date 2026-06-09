KG Arunraj dares DMK to face fresh polls

“If the TVK government falls, we are ready to face the people again. Are they (the DMK) prepared for it?” Arunraj told reporters after conducting a surprise inspection at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) at Omandurar Estate here.

“There is no possibility of this government collapsing. We have the strength to face the people whenever elections are held,” he said.

The minister’s remarks came amid ongoing political exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition over the government's stability.