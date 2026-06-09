KG Arunraj dares DMK to face fresh polls

CHENNAI: Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj on Tuesday asserted that the ruling TVK was prepared to face fresh elections if its government was destabilised, while maintaining that the administration would complete its full five-year term.
“If the TVK government falls, we are ready to face the people again. Are they (the DMK) prepared for it?” Arunraj told reporters after conducting a surprise inspection at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) at Omandurar Estate here.
“There is no possibility of this government collapsing. We have the strength to face the people whenever elections are held,” he said.
The minister’s remarks came amid ongoing political exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition over the government's stability.
Responding to a question on his earlier statement that the AIADMK had lost deposits in 108 constituencies, Arunraj admitted that he had cited incorrect figures. “The data I referred to was wrong. It was a mistake,” he said.
Earlier, the Minister inspected sanitation facilities, attendance registers and maintenance work across several sections of the TNGMSSH. He questioned officials about poor upkeep in certain areas and reviewed the condition of the toilets and staircases on the premises.
Following the inspection, the hospital administration issued a notice to the private agency QPMS, which handles sanitation work, seeking an explanation within three days for lapses in routine cleaning.
According to the notice, a common hospital toilet emitted a foul odour during the minister’s visit, and the cleaning checklist had not been signed by 7 am. The notice also pointed to inadequate maintenance of a staircase.
Arunraj said poor sanitation and overcrowding were among the major reasons discouraging people from visiting government hospitals.
“As per contract conditions, toilets in government hospitals must be cleaned eight times a day. Officials have been instructed to ensure this is followed without fail,” he said.
The minister also acknowledged a shortage of cardiologists at the hospital and said the government would examine ways to increase specialist staffing and expand similar facilities elsewhere.