Key accused in Thane murder case nabbed in Tamil Nadu

THANE: A 25-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a hotelier in Thane last year has been arrested from Tamil Nadu, police said on Friday.
The accused, identified as Samim Sagir Ahmed Hashmi, was nabbed in the southern state on June 17 and brought to Thane. "Based on inputs received through informants and technical analysis, we traced his whereabouts in Tamil Nadu," said a senior official.
Hashmi was employed at a hotel in the Shil-Daighar in Thane, but was sacked due to poor work performance. Enraged over this, he, with his associates, fatally attacked the victim, Faizal Sayyed (31), a partner in the hotel, with a sharp weapon on January 21, 2025.