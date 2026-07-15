Key accused in Congress functionary kidnap case arrested in Coimbatore

Based on his complaint, the Singanallur police registered a case. A special team recently arrested Vairaperumal (26) from Karur and Punniyamoorthy (27) from Tiruchy. Police also arrested the prime accused, Karthik (43) of Kalapatti in Coimbatore, from a private lodge in Goa.

Police said Karthik has several criminal cases pending against him. Efforts are on to arrest three more suspects, including two from Tirunelveli and one from Tiruchi, who remain at large.