Key accused in 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blast case S A Pasha dies

CHENNAI: Al Umma Founder S A Pasha, who was the key accused and convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case died on Monday evening at his residence in Coimbatore.

He was 72.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore for last few months.

He died at his residence this evening, reports received here said.

Pasha, who was convicted for life and was lodged in Coimbatore prison.

In the serial bomb blasts that rocked the Textile City on February 14, 1998 ahead of BJP Leader L K Advani's visit, more than 50 people were killed and over 200 injured.

More than 14 people were convicted in the case and Pasha, who was suffering various health ailments, has been granted parole by the court for treatment.