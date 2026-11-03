Kerala to move SC on Periyar dam safety audit

The government will file a special petition in the Supreme Court, with senior advocate Mohan V Kattarki appointed as lead counsel. Keralam will also seek the Centre’s active intervention to resolve its long-standing dispute with Tamil Nadu over the dam, the minister told a press conference here. On the Baby Dam issue, the state has already informed the Apex Court that it has complied with the conditions it laid down, he added. The minister also announced a broader effort to overhaul the Water Resources Department and the Kerala Water Authority, focusing on improving drinking water supply and irrigation facilities.