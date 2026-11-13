Kerala man sexually assaults 12-year-old girl in Tirupur, held

Hearing her cries, some residents from the nearby area rushed to the spot and found her lying with her hands tied. They rescued her and handed her over to her parents, who had been searching.

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, Veerapandi police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police examined CCTV footage from the locality and identified Vishnu as the accused. Vishnu, a native of Kollam in Kerala, was residing with his wife and two children at his father-in-law's house in Veerapandi area.

A special police team traced him to a wooded area at Ayyampalayam. On seeing the police, Vishnu attempted to escape but fell during the chase and fractured his leg. He was arrested and admitted to the Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.