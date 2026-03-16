Kerala man bathing in Cauvery drowns

THANJAVUR: A 33-year-old man from Kerala drowned in the Cauvery near Kallanai in Thanjavur district on Monday while bathing.
Police registered a case and are investigating the incident.
The deceased was identified as Jagadeesh (33), a resident of Munnar, Kerala. He had come to Kallanai along with wife Sudha (29) and her younger brother to visit the historic dam and nearby areas.
According to police, Jagadeesh entered the Cauvery river for a bath near Thogur village in the Kallanai headworks area.
He accidentally slipped into deeper waters and drowned.
Thogur police inspector Akilan and his team rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The body was later sent to the Boothalur GH for post-mortem.