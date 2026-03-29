Kerala man arrested in Tirupur after 22-year bail jump

Vandiperiyar police had registered a case against Chinnappan and his associates. The case was under trial in court, and in 2004, all four persons were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment. Later, Chinnappan was released on bail, and he had been absconding for the past 22 years. Police had been searching for him continuously. In this situation, the police received information that Chinnappan was hiding in Tirupur. A team led by Vandiperiyar Police Inspector Amardhu Singh, along with Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan and others, went to Tirupur and arrested him on Sunday. He was taken back to Vandiperiyar. Vandiperiyar police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.