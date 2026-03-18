Kerala man among four arrested with 100 kg of ganja in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a major crackdown, Coimbatore city police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 100 kg of ganja stored in a godown for distribution.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a warehouse on the Kuniyamuthur–Idayarpalayam Road and discovered multiple packs of ganja concealed in one of the rooms, ready for supply.
The authorities apprehended Nawfal (53) from Kerala, and three locals, Abbas (37), Benny Jacob (36), and Ruben Marshal (29) from Coimbatore.
Probe revealed that the seized contraband was intended for distribution among college students and other retailers in the city.
Police confirmed that two more suspects, reportedly involved in the smuggling network, remain at large, and a search is on.