Kerala couple dies after car falls 50-ft into Kollidam river

TIRUCHY: In a spine-chilling accident, a couple from Kerala died on the spot after their car broke the parapet of the bridge and plunged into the dry Kollidam river in Tiruchy on Friday.

The victims, S Srinath (36) and his wife Arathi (25) were on their way to Chennai after visiting the former’s ailing mother at his native place Idukki in Kerala. Srinath was working as an Engineer in a private firm in Rajasthan.

Sources said that, when the car in which the couple was travelling was proceeding on the Kollidam bridge near Kondayampatti on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass road, Srinath, who was at the wheel, lost control and the vehicle hit the parapet of the bridge and plunged into the dry riverbed 50 feet below. The car broke into pieces and both the victims were killed on the spot.

Onlookers alerted the Srirangam police, who along with the Srirangam Fire and Rescue team, rushed to the spot and pulled up the mangled remains of the car and the bodies, which were sent to the government hospital. Traffic was suspended for around one hour on the bypass. City Commissioner of Police N Kamini visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Meanwhile, based on the information taken from the car, the police informed Srinath’s family, who had arrived at the GH. After the autopsy, police handed over the bodies to the relatives.