Kerala blasts: Border checks beefed up

MADURAI: Security checks have been intensified in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris sharing borders with Kerala following multiple blasts at Christian religious convention in the neighbouring state.

There are ten entry points to the Nilgiris from Kerala on interstate borders, where police personnel have been deployed to carry out intensive vehicle checks. Vehicles coming through Nadukani, Nambiar kunnu, Pattavayal, Manalvayal, Kottur, Sholaadi, Thalur, Kakkundy, Poolakunnu, Madhuvandal and on the Karnataka border of Kakkanallah are being thoroughly checked.

The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel inspected the check posts and advised cops to gather details of those found in a suspicious manner and share it with senior officials.

The SP also directed deployment of cops in crowd gathering tourist spots and maintain increased vigil all over the district. Similarly, in Coimbatore, vehicle checks have been intensified in 13 check posts including Walayar, Anaikatti, Gopalapuram and Velanthavalam on interstate border.

Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan inspected the Walayar check post, where checks were done by deploying a sniffer dog. A total of 1,300 cops including 600 in city areas and 700 in rural areas are involved in the vigil. Police personnel have been deployed in prominent religious institutions.

Joint teams of RPF and railway police carried out checks in railway parcel offices, along the tracks and in the station premises by deploying a sniffer dog. Patrolling has also been increased in the district. It was in this month, ahead of Deepavali last year on October 23; Jameesha Mubin triggered a car blast near a temple in Coimbatore, when too checks were intensified.

Vigil in Kumari and Theni

Police has also intensified vigil at check posts in Kanniyakumari and Theni districts.

Security has been strengthened at public gathering places including bus stands and vehicles plying through 11 entry points are being checked.

Baggage scanner is being used at check posts including Kaliyakkavilai, Netta, Kozhivilai and Cheriyakolla with the adequate deployment of police personnel as per the directive of Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police E Sundaravathanam.

Bomb Detection and Disposal squad and explosive sniffing dog squad were also called in, sources revealed.According to Theni Superintendent of Police Dongare Pravin Umesh, the border check posts in Kumily,Cumbum Mettu and Bodi Mettu were put on high alert.

Further, the SP said police personnel were deployed near three Jehovah’s Witness churches.