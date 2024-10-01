Kerala ATM heist accused’s leg amputated

NAMAKKAL: The right lower limb of a suspect in the ATM heist in Kerala’s Thrissur district, who sustained bullet injuries, was amputated at a government hospital in Coimbatore, police said on Monday.

The suspect, later identified as Mohammed Azar Ali (30), was part of the seven-member gang that carried out the heist.

He was shot at and nabbed by the police when he attacked them and attempted to flee with a money bag while his associate Jamal, the container truck driver, was gunned down by police after he assaulted the latter and made a bid to escape.

The gang from Haryana was nabbed after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam on September 27.

Doctors attending Ali advised amputation as the blood supply in the limb was affected due to the bullet injury, a police official said.