    ByPTIPTI|1 Oct 2024 1:44 AM GMT
    Kerala ATM heist accused’s leg amputated
    The ATM where the heist was carried out (ANI)

    NAMAKKAL: The right lower limb of a suspect in the ATM heist in Kerala’s Thrissur district, who sustained bullet injuries, was amputated at a government hospital in Coimbatore, police said on Monday.

    The suspect, later identified as Mohammed Azar Ali (30), was part of the seven-member gang that carried out the heist.

    He was shot at and nabbed by the police when he attacked them and attempted to flee with a money bag while his associate Jamal, the container truck driver, was gunned down by police after he assaulted the latter and made a bid to escape.

    The gang from Haryana was nabbed after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam on September 27.

    Doctors attending Ali advised amputation as the blood supply in the limb was affected due to the bullet injury, a police official said.

