Kerala agreed to increase Siruvani storage, says Minister KN Nehru

COIMBATORE: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Tuesday said the state government is in talks with the Kerala government to increase the water storage level in the Siruvani dam.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Nehru said that after talks held previously, the Kerala government agreed to increase storage in the dam.

“Almost 80 per cent of work to supply water round the clock under the water supply scheme has been finished. There is no dissent among people on this project now,” he said, after inspecting the Avinashi Road flyover, Singanallur bus stand, and rail over bridge works.

The Minister claimed that works under the Pillur-III project have been completed for 54.8 km. “Of the 1.5 lakh drinking water supply connections, 88,000 have been given. The construction of overhead tanks has been over in 23 places and works are underway in 10 locations. In places where work has got over, 24-hour water supply will commence soon,” Nehru said.

“Repair works were carried out in 1,838 roads for a distance of Rs 328 kms for Rs 175 crore in 2022-23. In this financial year, works are underway at Rs 195 crore in 1,269 roads, of which works have been completed in 1,052 roads,” the minister said.

Further, he said the state government is in talks with IIT to deploy robots to clear clogs in drainages.