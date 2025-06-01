Keezhadi to funds, DMK’s charges false: TN BJP Chief Nainar

CHENNAI: Responding strongly to the DMK's resolutions passed during its general council meeting in Madurai, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday issued a point-by-point rebuttal, accusing the ruling party of indulging in misinformation and one-sided political rhetoric against the Centre.

"The DMK has been relentlessly propagating the falsehood that the Union Government is financially discriminating against Tamil Nadu," said Nagendran.

"In fact, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rightly pointed out, Tamil Nadu has received more in central allocations than it has contributed through taxes since 2014. Over Rs 10 lakh crore has been extended to the state in the last 11 years alone," Nainar said in a statement.

Hitting out at the DMK's frequent charge of Hindi imposition, the BJP legislative leader termed it a "fake drama".

"The Modi-led government has taken steps to elevate Tamil, incorporating it into Armed Forces recruitment exams and promoting Tamil in medical education," he said.

Nainar also dismissed the charge that the Centre is acting against the Keezhadi excavations.

"The Archaeological Department has only adhered to expert committee recommendations. Politicising such matters is unfair," he said.

Highlighting railway investments, Nagendran noted that while the UPA allocated an average of Rs 800 crore annually to Tamil Nadu, the 2025–26 budget alone earmarks Rs 6,626 crore.

"Additionally, 1,302 km of new railway lines have been laid and projects worth Rs 33,467 crore are underway," he noted.

The Tirunelveli MLA further defended the Waqf Amendment Act as inclusive and criticised the DMK's attacks on central agencies probing graft.

"The DMK's resolutions are nothing but politically motivated attempts to obscure their own failures. The people's verdict in 2026 will speak for itself," he asserted.