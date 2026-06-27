Keezhadi report: ASI orders fresh review, publication put on hold

CHENNAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ordered a fresh on-site examination of the Keezhadi excavation report after its internal review found deficiencies in the document submitted by archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, delaying the publication of one of the country's most closely watched archaeological reports.
In an official letter dated June 24, ASI director general Yadubir Singh Rawat informed Lok Sabha MP D Ravikumar that the report covering the 2014-15 and 2015-16 excavation seasons had undergone scrutiny by two subject experts and an internal committee constituted by the ASI.
According to the letter, the review process identified certain deficiencies and shortcomings in the report. The observations were communicated to the excavator with the intention of making the document suitable for publication.
However, the director general stated that the excavator had not accepted the suggested corrections.
"It has now been decided that the internal committee will re-examine the said report on site," Rawat said, indicating that the publication process would remain pending until the fresh assessment is completed.
The communication was issued in response to a letter sent by Ravikumar on May 24, 2025, seeking the release of the Keezhadi excavation report.
"We appreciate your interest in this important matter and your dedicated service to the nation," the ASI chief wrote in the concluding paragraph of the letter.
The latest decision is likely to intensify the debate surrounding the publication of the Keezhadi findings. The excavation, regarded as one of India's most significant archaeological projects in recent years, has drawn sustained attention from archaeologists, historians, academics and political parties, many of whom have repeatedly sought the early release of the report to facilitate wider scholarly examination and public discussion.