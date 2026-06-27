Keezhadi report: ASI orders fresh review, publication put on hold

However, the director general stated that the excavator had not accepted the suggested corrections.

"It has now been decided that the internal committee will re-examine the said report on site," Rawat said, indicating that the publication process would remain pending until the fresh assessment is completed.

The communication was issued in response to a letter sent by Ravikumar on May 24, 2025, seeking the release of the Keezhadi excavation report.

"We appreciate your interest in this important matter and your dedicated service to the nation," the ASI chief wrote in the concluding paragraph of the letter.