CHENNAI: Keezhadi, the significant Sangam era urban settlement could potentially emerge as the first excavated archaeological site to provide evidence of an ancient water treatment system specifically designed for reuse, if ongoing interpretations of recent excavation findings are established through further scientific investigations.
M Ramesh, archaeological officer, Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology and a key archaeologist associated with the Keezhadi excavations, told DT Next that the archaeological remains indicated the possible existence of a water filtration arrangement connected to a dyeing unit. However, he stressed that the interpretation required further technical and scientific validation.
“If our interpretation is established through further technical and scientific investigations, Keezhadi could be the first excavated archaeological site to provide evidence of a water treatment system specifically designed for water reuse,” he said. “The samples will have to undergo detailed analysis at various laboratories to establish the nature and functioning of the suspected system.”
Explaining the findings during a presentation on the Sangam-era brick and stone architecture and water management, Ramesh stated that the ancient inhabitants might have sourced water from the Vaigai river and supplied it to a dyeing unit through a network of open and closed channels.
“The wastewater generated during the dyeing process appears to have been directed through a filtration arrangement containing sand and pebbles, potentially allowing the treated water to be reused,” he explained. “If confirmed, the evidence can offer important insights into how the inhabitants of Keezhadi understood water conservation and developed systems to manage industrial wastewater nearly 2,000 years ago.”
Supporting the possibility of an organised dyeing activity, researchers from the Department of Genetics, School of Biological Sciences at Madurai Kamaraj University, identified 20 indigo dye derivative molecules through Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) analysis. The chemical traces were detected in seven potsherds, bricks from channels and associated soil samples.
Indigo, one of the world’s oldest blue dyes, was traditionally extracted from plants such as Indigofera tinctoria and has been used for more than 4,000 years. As ancient textiles rarely survive in archaeological sites, the identification of microscopic dye residues provides an important scientific method to establish historical dyeing activities.
The presence of indigo derivatives in samples associated with the channel structures adds to the evidence of possible dyeing activities at Keezhadi. However, further analysis is essential to establish the relationship between the dyeing unit, the water channels and the suspected filtration system.
Researchers also claimed that dying cloth fabrics were exported to various European countries at high prices, because at that time, Indigo colour was expensive. “Further study will be conducted on cloth trading and usage of the treated water,” averred Ramesh