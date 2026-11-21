M Ramesh, archaeological officer, Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology and a key archaeologist associated with the Keezhadi excavations, told DT Next that the archaeological remains indicated the possible existence of a water filtration arrangement connected to a dyeing unit. However, he stressed that the interpretation required further technical and scientific validation.

“If our interpretation is established through further technical and scientific investigations, Keezhadi could be the first excavated archaeological site to provide evidence of a water treatment system specifically designed for water reuse,” he said. “The samples will have to undergo detailed analysis at various laboratories to establish the nature and functioning of the suspected system.”