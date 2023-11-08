Keeranur cops confident of nabbing accused soon

TIRUCHY: The special team formed to probe the suicide of a 16-year-old Dalit boy, who was abused and assaulted by dominant caste boys for speaking to an intermediate caste girl, is confident of arresting the culprits in a day.

It may be recalled that V Vishnukumar, a Class 11 boy from Keeranur in Pudukkottai, committed suicide by hanging himself on November 3 after being reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of dominant community boys for speaking to a girl belonging to their caste. Though, initially, the case was concluded that it was a suicide, Vishnukumar’s mother Uma raised suspicion that he took the extreme decision unable to bear the casteist torture meted out to him.

Meanwhile, the CPM district executive committee, which conducted an inquiry locally, issued a statement confirming that Vishnukumar was forced to commit suicide and it also stated that dominant caste boys physically attacked the Dalit boy and verbally abused him in front of many people in the library at Keeranur. The CPM demanded the case be altered invoking relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and the arrest of those involved.

On November 4 (Saturday), that is a day after the boy’s death, based on the complaint lodged by Uma and following the intervention of the CPM, the case was modified and sections of abetment of suicide, verbal abuse, and voluntarily causing harm under the relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Subsequently, a special team, headed by Keeranur DSP A Senguttuvan, was formed to nab the culprits, who have gone into hiding since the suicide of Vishnukumar.