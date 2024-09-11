Begin typing your search...

    Blocking local MLA from govt event violates traditions: EPS slams DMK

    No matter which party is in power, the legislator of a constituency would take part in development projects in the region, Palaniswami said

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Sep 2024 2:04 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-11 16:46:30.0  )
    Blocking local MLA from govt event violates traditions: EPS slams DMK
    X

    Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami 

    CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi (LoP) K Palaniswami deplored the DMK government for allegedly not allowing Veppanapalli MLA and senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy to lay the foundation stone for works under a Union government scheme in his constituency.

    The functionaries of the ruling party did not allow AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy to lay the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the works under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in Ramandoddi. It is strongly condemnable, said Palaniswami in his statement on social media on Wednesday.

    No matter which party is in power, the legislator of a constituency would take part in development projects in the region, Palaniswami said. It is a tradition to be protected, he added.

    “The ruling party's politically immature approach on this occasion is strongly condemnable. This amounts to abuse of power”, the AIADMK party chief said.

    Tamil NaduEPSDMKEdappadi K Palaniswami
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick