Blocking local MLA from govt event violates traditions: EPS slams DMK

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi (LoP) K Palaniswami deplored the DMK government for allegedly not allowing Veppanapalli MLA and senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy to lay the foundation stone for works under a Union government scheme in his constituency.

The functionaries of the ruling party did not allow AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy to lay the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the works under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in Ramandoddi. It is strongly condemnable, said Palaniswami in his statement on social media on Wednesday.

No matter which party is in power, the legislator of a constituency would take part in development projects in the region, Palaniswami said. It is a tradition to be protected, he added.

“The ruling party's politically immature approach on this occasion is strongly condemnable. This amounts to abuse of power”, the AIADMK party chief said.