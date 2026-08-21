Keelappoongudi’s girls pedal 10 km to attend school

Udhaya Shri, who lives in the Lakshmipuram hamlet of Namanur village panchayat in Sivaganga, is among the nearly 60 students, most of them girls, who pedal about 10 km every day to school and back, because the village doesn’t have a bus service.

Villagers said the lack of transportation has already forced around 90 of the 150 students in the village to shift to private schools that provide bus services.

Every day, morning and evening, a stream of girls could be seen pedalling one behind the other, like ants moving in a line, along the route to school. At some sandy stretches along the stream, it gets hard to pedal and they are forced to get down the bicycles and push them along.

“There is hardly any presence of people on this route. Our parents always caution us about safety, and we are filled with fear on our ride home in the evening,” a group of students said.

The students leave their homes around 7.30 am and reach the Government Model Higher Secondary School at Keelappoongudi around 8.15 am. In the evening, they leave school at 5 and reach home by around 6.30 pm.