    Around 900 applications from across India, 30 villages were chosen for awards in eight different categories such as culture, adventure, well-being and others, Subramanian pointed out.

    ByJ Praveen Paul JosephJ Praveen Paul Joseph|30 Sept 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-30 00:01:07.0  )
    Keeladi wins Heritage Category tourism award
    E Venkata Subramanian, president, Keeladi panchayat, with the award

    MADURAI: Keeladi, which signifies a rich ancient civilisation and culture dating back to more than 2,500 years, a village in Sivagangai district, has gained a prestigious status after being bestowed with the ‘Best Tourism Village 2024’ award in the Heritage Category.

    E Venkata Subramanian, president of Keeladi village panchayat, was on cloud nine when he received the award during World Tourism Day celebrations at a programme organised by the Ministry of Tourism in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

    “This is a moment of pride for our whole nation since Keeladi was among four villages in India chosen for the award under the Heritage Category,” he said.

    “There is a broad scope to further improve local economy and Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government is extending all support to achieve the goal,” he said.

    With remarkable displays and exhibits of ancient artefacts that were unearthed during excavations at Keeladi, a state-of-the-art museum, which was dedicated to the public by the CM on March 5, 2023, attracts visitors considerably with a daily average footfall of 1,500.

    Welcoming it, Collector Asha Ajith said currently the tenth season of excavation is underway at Keeladi with the support of the state government.

    KeeladiSivagangai districtHeritageWorld Tourism Day
    J Praveen Paul Joseph

