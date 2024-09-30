Keeladi wins Heritage Category tourism award

MADURAI: Keeladi, which signifies a rich ancient civilisation and culture dating back to more than 2,500 years, a village in Sivagangai district, has gained a prestigious status after being bestowed with the ‘Best Tourism Village 2024’ award in the Heritage Category.

E Venkata Subramanian, president of Keeladi village panchayat, was on cloud nine when he received the award during World Tourism Day celebrations at a programme organised by the Ministry of Tourism in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday.

“This is a moment of pride for our whole nation since Keeladi was among four villages in India chosen for the award under the Heritage Category,” he said.

“There is a broad scope to further improve local economy and Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government is extending all support to achieve the goal,” he said.

With remarkable displays and exhibits of ancient artefacts that were unearthed during excavations at Keeladi, a state-of-the-art museum, which was dedicated to the public by the CM on March 5, 2023, attracts visitors considerably with a daily average footfall of 1,500.

Around 900 applications from across India, 30 villages were chosen for awards in eight different categories such as culture, adventure, well-being and others, Subramanian pointed out.

Welcoming it, Collector Asha Ajith said currently the tenth season of excavation is underway at Keeladi with the support of the state government.