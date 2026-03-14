KDMK gets 2 from DMK, after securing 3 in ’21

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted two seats to its ally, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State, the ruling party said on Friday.
Following the talks held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, it was decided that the KMDK would contest two seats under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, the DMK said in a statement.
In the 2021 elections, the KMDK contested three seats, and its general secretary, ER Easwaran, emerged victorious from the Tiruchenkode constituency.
As of date, the DMK has allotted 28 seats to its main ally, the Congress, four to the Vaiko-led MDMK, and two seats each to the Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.
The Assembly election in the state is likely to be held in April.