KCBT is fantastic project, but DMK fails to execute it appropriately: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswai on Monday said the AIADMK regime designed the Kilambakkam bus terminus project and executed it appropriately to reduce the traffic congestion in Koyambedu.

"It was a well-designed terminus with all amenities for the commuters. It is a fantastic bus terminus, but the DMK regime undone it by failing to execute it appropriately," he said.

"The AIADMK regime planned to establish a new bus terminus at Kilambakkam and we commenced the project to do away with traffic congestion in the city. If the project was implemented appropriately, no issue would have emerged. But the DMK regime did not execute the project properly and it was in a hurry to inaugurate the bus terminus, resulting in inconvenience to people," said Palaniswami outside the TN Assembly.

He charged that the transport minister was trying to cover up the problems. "We received certain information that the present dispensation opened the terminus in a hurry in a bid to name the late DMK leader (M Karunanidhi) and avoid legal dispute," he further said.

He continued that the commuters have been facing innumerable problems and subjected to great inconvenience due to the inefficiency of the present government.

"Till date, the government has not corrective measures to redress the grievances of the public," he further said.