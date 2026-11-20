According to the police, Kayalvizhi, who owns the commercial building housing a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Adyar, visited the premises in July after the branch manager raised concerns about a malfunctioning lift.

The police said the branch manager, Harshin Singh, initially reported the faulty lift to the building’s maintenance personnel. As the issue remained unresolved, he escalated the matter to Kayalvizhi. During her visit, an argument broke out between the two and she allegedly slapped the manager. A video of the slap was widely circulated on social media.